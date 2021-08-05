Audio brand Anker Soundcore has launched the Soundcore R100 TWS earbuds - the first product under the ‘R’ series. The company had teased the launch of new products last month, designed especially for millennial and Gen Z customers. Soundcore says it will soon launch Soundcore R500 Neckband under its R Series, without clarifying the launch date. The company aims to sell over one million units of R-series and rival brands in India, like boAt, Noise, JBL, and more. Anker Soundcore also sells a host of products under its Life and Liberty series.

Anker Soundcore is offering the new Soundcore R100 TWS earbuds at an introductory price of Rs 1,799 on Flipkart today. The earbuds, otherwise, carry a price of Rs 1,999, which put them in an affordable TWS category. The company says that the product would soon be available at leading retail stores in India.

In terms of specifications, Soundcore R100 TWS earbuds come with Hall-sensor technology to ensure “seamless connectivity" within 3 seconds of opening the case. The earbuds feature 10mm dynamic drivers to deliver a clear sound quality. The inbuilt “Bass Up" technology analyses low frequencies in real-time and intensifies sound “instantly." The earbuds are equipped with two microphones for clear audio quality during phone calls. The Soundcore R100 come in black and white colours, and the case also adopts the same shade. In terms of connectivity, the Souncore R100 support Bluetooth 5.0 and are touted to deliver 25 hours of total audio playback. On the other hand, each bud can deliver up to six hours of battery backup, the company claims. They are also IPX5 rated for dust and water resistance. The ear tips on the Soundcore R100 use silicone material to provide “superior comfort." Lastly, the earbuds support touch controls.

