Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro TWS Earbuds Launched With HearID Smart ANC Feature, More

Audio equipment maker Anker has launched its latest Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro true wireless studio earbuds (TWS) in the US with active noise cancellation, 10.6mm dynamic drivers, and more. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro come as the successor to the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro that was launched in January this year. The earbuds come with an in-ear design and IPX4 water-resistance. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs 11,300) and are available for purchase on the company’s website in the US. The earbuds have been launched in four colour options - Dusk Purple, Fog Grey, Frost White, and Midnight Black. Anker has not revealed any details about the product’s availability in India and other markets.

In terms of specifications, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro feature a 10.6mm coaxial dual-driver technology and offers active noise cancellation. Users can personalise active noise cancelling with Anker’s HearID ANC feature. Anker says that HearID technology reads a users ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a custom made profile that optimises noise reduction for the user and reduces external sound. The TWS earbuds offer three different transparency modes - full, vocal, and enhanced vocal mode. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds can be controlled via the Soundcore app. The app allows users to create an EQ profile and choose from 22 different EQ settings.

The earbuds support AAC, SBC, and Sony’s LDAC codec for wireless audio and feature the company’s 3D Surround Sound. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro come with USB Type-C charging, touch controls for answering or rejecting calls, and are IPX4-rated for water resistance. The earbuds can be connected to two devices at the same time. There are a total of six microphones on the earbuds, which function for AI-uplink noise reduction, ANC, and voice. Further, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are claimed to offer up to 32 hours battery backup including the case and up to 8 hours on a single charge. Anker says a 15-minute quick charge can add three hours of extra playtime via the USB cable or a wireless charger.

