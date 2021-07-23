Audio brand Anker Soundcore has announced the launch of an R-series of products in India by August. The company already offers a host of wireless headphones, earphones and TWS earbuds in the country under its Life and Liberty. In a press note, Soundcore notes the R-series would be the “first in line of the mass segment," and the products under the segment would deliver “value for money." The new products are said to be designed for millennial and Gen Z customers.

Without specifying the products name or type, Soundcore claims the new products will support quick pair with phones, and a 5-minute will provide two hours of music playback. As mentioned, the Soundcore R-series products are said to hit the Indian Markets by next month and shall be available with Flipkart and other partner channels. Soundcore shall expand the product availability in the subsequent months, the company says. Speaking more over the development, Gopal Jeyaraj, head sales for SAARC at Anker Innovations said, “Soundcore products have always been a huge hit among the Indian audience. With the budgeted price points, we extend our signature sound, to the Gen Z - the first generation of true digital natives. The products are designed with strong focus on consumer desires and aesthetics, that seamlessly integrates into an evolved consumer’s style statement."

With the new launches under the “affordable" R-series, Soundcore would rival brands like Noise, boAt, and more, that dominate the sub-Rs 10,000 audio markets. The company eyes a 10 percent share in the Indian audio Industry. The company last launched the Anker Soundcore Life P3 TWS earbuds in India for Rs 9,999. During our review, we had found the earbuds “sophisticated" in terms of both hardware, and functionalities. The earbuds championed rivals in the same price range and gave tough competition to products around Rs 15,000 range.

