Anker Sub-Brand AnkerWorks Enters India, PowerConf Speaker for Home Offices Launched

Anker has announced the entry of its new sub-brand AnkerWorks, in India. With its formal entry into the country, AnkerWorks has introduced the Anker PowerConf speaker. Designed for home offices, the Bluetooth speakerphone comes with six microphones and delivers 3W audio output. The Anker PowerConf features a square-shaped form factor with in-line controls at the centre. Users can use them to answer a phone call, mute calls, or increase and decrease volume. The company says the product is available on Flipkart and comes with 18 months of warranty. However, at the time of writing this article, we could not spot the product.

The company says the speaker is officially zoom certified and ensures “high-quality communication" for the personal workspace. The six-microphone array is touted to deliver a 360-degree hearing experience. Ankers says Anker PowerConf supports proprietary digital signal processing (DSP) algorithms to offer real-time echo cancellation up to 70dB and background noise reduction by 20dB. Further, the PowerConf has an omnidirectional voice pick to deliver clear audio quality even “in the noisiest environments." The claims that the Bluetooth speaker can automatically adjust the volume when users are at a distance.

In terms of usage, it comes with a built-in 6,700mAh battery touted to deliver 24 hours of call time. The integrated Anker PowerIQ technology allows you to charge other devices via PowerConf at optimized speeds. The speakerphone has two connectivity options - Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB port. Additionally, users will get a handy Travel case that likely adopts the same colour as the speaker. The company under AnkerWorks plans to announce over seven new products within the next three months. Details about the devices remain unclear at the moment. Finally, the Anker PowerConf speaker carries a price tag of Rs 8,999. The company has not specified any sale deals or bank offers on the product.

