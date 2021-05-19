Annoyed at Archived WhatsApp Chats Coming Back With New Messages? WhatsApp May Be Working on a Fix

Un-used WhatsApp chats are something each and every user is tired with. Usually, users archive all the chats they won’t need any further, but have to bring back archives whenever they need them. In a test, WhatsApp is testing some improvements to make archived chats more streamlined and easier to use, in case a user needs them. Currently, archived WhatsApp chats can be accessed by scrolling to the very bottom of the chat screen. If a new message is received, the chat will be removed from the archive list and sent back to the top, just like when user receives a new message on any chat. According to a report in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now testing a new toggle that will stop conversations from being reinstated from the archive even when a new message is received.

Users will be able to turn this on from the archive screen or by heading to Settings > Chats. Once enabled, the archive section will be moved from the bottom of the chat list to the top for easier access, although this may get in the way of new texts, some reports are speculating. This feature is useful for chats that users want to keep hidden permanently without deleting it or blocking the contact.

WhatsApp’s new controversial privacy policy kicked in recently, on May 15. The new terms of service have been something the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has been criticised heavily about. WhatsApp says that users won’t have their account deleted if they chose to not accept the new terms of service, but said that they will lose functionality if they do not accept for a prolonged period of time.

