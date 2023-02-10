Another Big Day For ISRO: New SSLV-D2 Rocket To Launch Today- All Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for another big day on February 10, 2023. ISRO is launching its second developmental flight of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), SSLV-D2 on February 10, 2023 at 09:18 AM IST. The launch will take place at the first launch pad at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to Low Earth Orbits on ‘launch-on-demand’ basis. “It provides low-cost access to Space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure,” as per a statement by ISRO.

The SSLV-D2 aims to take a 15 minutes flight to inject EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into 450 km circular lower orbit. “It is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module. It is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 t,” said ISRO. The EOS-07 satellite weighs 156.3 kg and is made by ISRO.

“New experiments include mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload. Janus-1, a 10.2 kg satellite belongs to ANTARIS, USA. A 8.7 kg satellite AzaadiSAT-2 is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Space Kidz India, Chennai,” it added.

