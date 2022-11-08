Another Google Pixel Phone Has Got Its Last Android Update: All Details

Google’s Pixel phone lineup is shrinking in numbers as the years go by, and the latest Pixel phone to have reached the end of its OS support is the Pixel 4 series. Google promises three years of software support, and the Pixel 4 series got its last version, Android 13 and just a few days back it got the last security 2022 patch in October.

The development was confirmed after Google rolled out the November 2022 security patch for select Pixel models, which didn’t include the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4XL smartphones.

The official support ending signals the end of the Pixel 4 series in the market, so if anyone of you is using this Pixel phone, which suggest you upgrade or buy another phone. We would prefer Google to increase its software support for Pixel phones, and maybe offer an Apple-like OS cycle for its devices in the future.

Pixel 4 series didn’t come to markets like India and was the first to launch with the soli sensor for gesture-based features. Google never gave us the reason for not bringing the Pixel 4 series to the Indian market but it is assumed that the high price of the device and its support for 5G meant that India wouldn’t have made sense for the company with this product.

Pixels generally get one more update after it reaches the end of the product cycle, and we are hoping Google has it saved up for the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4XL smartphones as well. The fact that Google is ending the OS support for the Pixel 4 series means that people can now use custom ROMs to get the latest Android features and tweak them to their usage.

While Google didn’t bring the Pixel 4, 5 and 6 series to India, this year’s Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro along with the Pixel 6a did make their way to the country. The Pixel 7 series is priced at Rs 59,999 for the vanilla model, while the 7 Pro is available for Rs 84,999 before any offers and discounts.

Read all the Latest Tech News here