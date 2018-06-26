English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Another New Xiaomi Device Coming Next Week?
Taking into account the fact that Xiaomi has just launched two new devices, the chances of an all new device could be scarce.
Xiaomi. (Representative Image. Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
With the launch of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 on Monday, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer may be gearing up to announce a new product next week as well. This information comes from Xiaomi’s own virtual assistant Xiao AI, which ‘revealed’ the date of the announcement as July 3. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro boasts a 5.84-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. The Mi Pad 4, on the other hand, flaunts an 8-inch full HD (1920×1200 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.
Apart from the date, the assistant does not say anything about the announcement, event or smartphone in question. Taking into account the fact that Xiaomi has just launched two new devices, the chances of an all new device could be scarce.
It’ll be interesting the see the developments which take place come July 3. Do let us know what your thoughts about announcements are in the comments below.
