English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma Tweets About Google Pixel From an iPhone
Anushka Sharma had shared two photos of her with a dog on Twitter tagging Google India and using the hashtag #TeamPixel and #Pixel2XL. “Look at this lovely boy,” she wrote. However, the tweet tagged itself as “Twitter via iPhone”.
Anushka Sharma Tweets About Google Pixel From an iPhone
Loading...
Anushka Sharma posted a couple of pictures through her official Twitter handle highlighting the prowess of the camera present on the Google Pixel, in Tweets posted yesterday. Anushka Sharma had shared two photos of her with a dog on Twitter tagging Google India and using the hashtag #TeamPixel and #Pixel2XL. “Look at this lovely boy,” she wrote. However, the tweet tagged itself as “Twitter via iPhone”.
Popular tech reviewer MKBHD first highlighted Anushka Sharma's official Twitter profile swooning over a couple of photos allegedly shot through Google Pixel, but the Twitter app she was posting from captured the fact that she was doing so from an iPhone. However, realizing that she made a mistake, Anushka Sharma deleted her tweet and then shared it again but she didn’t know that Marques was not going to ignore that.
Previously Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s Huawei Mate 10 Pro promotional image was posted ‘via Twitter for iPhone’. The ‘Wonder Woman’ star later deleted the tweet and then reposted it from an Android phone.
Ok I don’t even want to know how this keeps happening but it’s hilarious pic.twitter.com/sUuHVh4exw— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 4, 2018
Popular tech reviewer MKBHD first highlighted Anushka Sharma's official Twitter profile swooning over a couple of photos allegedly shot through Google Pixel, but the Twitter app she was posting from captured the fact that she was doing so from an iPhone. However, realizing that she made a mistake, Anushka Sharma deleted her tweet and then shared it again but she didn’t know that Marques was not going to ignore that.
Previously Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s Huawei Mate 10 Pro promotional image was posted ‘via Twitter for iPhone’. The ‘Wonder Woman’ star later deleted the tweet and then reposted it from an Android phone.
Gal Gadot with the Huawei ad... tweeted from an iPhone. Niceeeee pic.twitter.com/aEKJVwoyBL— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 24, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Open: Djokovic to Face Nishikori in 11th US Open Semi-final
- iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max Prices Leaked Ahead of Apple's September 12 Event
- Jalebi Makers Accused of Copying Film's Poster From Iconic War Photo; What Do You Think?
- Trump Targets Nike as Kaepernick Ads Spark Boycott Calls
- This Modified Nissan GT-R from ADV.1 Wheels Looks Like a Low Rider
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...