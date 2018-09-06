English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma Tweets About Google Pixel From an iPhone

Anushka Sharma had shared two photos of her with a dog on Twitter tagging Google India and using the hashtag #TeamPixel and #Pixel2XL. “Look at this lovely boy,” she wrote. However, the tweet tagged itself as “Twitter via iPhone”.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2018, 10:51 AM IST
Anushka Sharma posted a couple of pictures through her official Twitter handle highlighting the prowess of the camera present on the Google Pixel, in Tweets posted yesterday. Anushka Sharma had shared two photos of her with a dog on Twitter tagging Google India and using the hashtag #TeamPixel and #Pixel2XL. “Look at this lovely boy,” she wrote. However, the tweet tagged itself as “Twitter via iPhone”.




Popular tech reviewer MKBHD first highlighted Anushka Sharma's official Twitter profile swooning over a couple of photos allegedly shot through Google Pixel, but the Twitter app she was posting from captured the fact that she was doing so from an iPhone. However, realizing that she made a mistake, Anushka Sharma deleted her tweet and then shared it again but she didn’t know that Marques was not going to ignore that.

Previously Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s Huawei Mate 10 Pro promotional image was posted ‘via Twitter for iPhone’. The ‘Wonder Woman’ star later deleted the tweet and then reposted it from an Android phone.




