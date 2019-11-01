Take the pledge to vote

Apex Legend Launching Duos Mode for Limited Time Period

Apex Legends, which has 70 million registered players and follows a three-squad format, is allowing a two-player team for the first time.

Updated:November 1, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
Free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends is getting a "limited time" duos mode starting November 5. With the move, the Respawn Entertainment development that was released on February 4, 2019, will break the game's strict three-person a squad format with which it was launched, as per reports. While earlier players were given an option of going solo in the game, this is the first time that a two-player team is being allowed, albeit for a limited period of time. The report, however, adds that in all probability, Respawn will continue with the 60-person matches with 30 teams per game instead of 20 (when it was a three-team squad).

Post its release in February, Apex Legends has stuck to the format where, in each round, sixty players in squads of three skydive on to an island, with one person in each team determining where their team lands. The teams must scavenge for weapons and equipment in order to fight other players and survive till they are the last team standing to win the match. According to reports that Apex Legends has 70 million registered players as of October, making it one of the most popular games out there. Apex Legends took to Twitter to share the news of the limited-time duos, writing, "Starting next week, for a limited time, it takes."

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
