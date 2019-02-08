Apex Legends Clocks 10 Million Players in 3 Days, as it Sets Off in Pursuit of PUBG and Fortnite

It has barely been three days since Apex Legends, the EA and Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game appeared on the scene. But it seems to have received what can be considered a fairly robust reception, as the game has already clocked more than 10 million users in the first 72 hours hours since release. Apex Legends is the latest battle royale game on the scene, to take on the extremely popular PUBG and Fortnite games.“In 72 hours, over 10 million players have jumped into Apex Legends and we’ve breached 1 million concurrent players! This has been a truly incredible journey. We tested and tweaked. We argued and agreed. We got to a point where we felt some magic. We knew it would be risky to take the franchise in this direction, to go free to play, and do a surprise launch. But we fell in love with Apex Legends and wanted, needed, other people to play it too,” says Vince Zampella, CEO, Respawn Entertainment.At present, Apex Legends is available on the Sony PlayStation 4 consoles, Microsoft Xbox One consoles and PCs. Interesting to note though that its biggest rivals, PUBG and Fortnite, are available on Android and iOS as well.Even though this has been a good start for Apex Legends, there is still a long way to go before it comes close to the 200 million user base that Fortnite has, as per the November 2018 numbers by research firm Statista and PUBG, which clocked 20 million daily active users, as per the last reported numbers in September 2018.Time will testify as to whether Apex Legends has the ammunition to hold on against PUBG and Fortnite, and whether it can come close to the player base that those popular battle royale games have.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.