Apex Legends: EA Games Takes on PUBG, Fortnite With Its Own Battle Royale Spinoff

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Fortnite are ruling the Battle Royale genre of gaming, and now Electronic Arts (EA) is jumping into the show. Developed by Respawn, creators of the popular gaming franchise Titanfall, Apex Legends is the latest addition to the list of battle royal games and is available as free-to-play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What makes this battle royale game unique is that it is set in the Titanfall universe, and if you are a fan of the franchise, you might just like it for its environment and gameplay mechanics. You can play in squads and choose one of the eight Legends, each of which have their own personality and skills. For instance, you can play as Gibraltar who can take on heavy damage or as Lifeline who is more of a medic.The game also comes with a different drop system where squads can choose and decide where they are dropped on the map, rather than paradropped. There's also something called Respawn Beacons which can help you revive your squad members. The best part, once you pickup an item, the inventory system automatically attaches the accessories and equipment to the correct weapon.The first season for the game begins in March. Just like PUBG and Fortnite, players can buy a Battle Pass to get their hands on early-access to exclusive items that can also be earned through gameplay. Apart from the seasons, we are also expecting Apex Legends to feature special themed events and probably new updates to characters and cosmetic items.Considering the game doesn't have a mobile version, it isn't going to topple PUBG or Fortnite that easy, not anytime soon.