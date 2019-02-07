English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apex Legends: EA Games Takes on PUBG, Fortnite With Its Own Battle Royale Spinoff
Apex Legends is a unique battle royale game that it is set in the Titanfall universe.
Apex Legends is a unique battle royale game that it is set in the Titanfall universe.
Loading...
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Fortnite are ruling the Battle Royale genre of gaming, and now Electronic Arts (EA) is jumping into the show. Developed by Respawn, creators of the popular gaming franchise Titanfall, Apex Legends is the latest addition to the list of battle royal games and is available as free-to-play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
What makes this battle royale game unique is that it is set in the Titanfall universe, and if you are a fan of the franchise, you might just like it for its environment and gameplay mechanics. You can play in squads and choose one of the eight Legends, each of which have their own personality and skills. For instance, you can play as Gibraltar who can take on heavy damage or as Lifeline who is more of a medic.
The game also comes with a different drop system where squads can choose and decide where they are dropped on the map, rather than paradropped. There’s also something called Respawn Beacons which can help you revive your squad members. The best part, once you pickup an item, the inventory system automatically attaches the accessories and equipment to the correct weapon.
The first season for the game begins in March. Just like PUBG and Fortnite, players can buy a Battle Pass to get their hands on early-access to exclusive items that can also be earned through gameplay. Apart from the seasons, we are also expecting Apex Legends to feature special themed events and probably new updates to characters and cosmetic items.
Considering the game doesn't have a mobile version, it isn't going to topple PUBG or Fortnite that easy, not anytime soon.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
What makes this battle royale game unique is that it is set in the Titanfall universe, and if you are a fan of the franchise, you might just like it for its environment and gameplay mechanics. You can play in squads and choose one of the eight Legends, each of which have their own personality and skills. For instance, you can play as Gibraltar who can take on heavy damage or as Lifeline who is more of a medic.
The game also comes with a different drop system where squads can choose and decide where they are dropped on the map, rather than paradropped. There’s also something called Respawn Beacons which can help you revive your squad members. The best part, once you pickup an item, the inventory system automatically attaches the accessories and equipment to the correct weapon.
The first season for the game begins in March. Just like PUBG and Fortnite, players can buy a Battle Pass to get their hands on early-access to exclusive items that can also be earned through gameplay. Apart from the seasons, we are also expecting Apex Legends to feature special themed events and probably new updates to characters and cosmetic items.
Considering the game doesn't have a mobile version, it isn't going to topple PUBG or Fortnite that easy, not anytime soon.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shibani Dandekar on Dating Rumours With Farhan Akhtar: I Expect People to Understand from the Pictures
- Rajkummar Rao Wants to Romance This Actor on Screen in a Gay Love Story
- Rose Day: 7 Songs That Put The Rose Into Romance the Bollywood Way
- Messi Unable to Inspire Barca Winner as Madrid Hold on for Draw
- Will Touch ID be Back in The Next iPhone? Patent Filing Suggests Entire Display Will Detect Fingerprints
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results