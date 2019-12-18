Take the pledge to vote

Apex Legends Global Series Begins January 25 With Prizes Worth $3 Million

There will be 12 global live events, including four Majors in 2020, with the top 60 teams in the world competing in the Apex Legends Global Series Championship.

Trending Desk

December 18, 2019
PUBG Rival Apex Legends Already Has 50 Million Players in One Month
Gaming giant Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and developer Respawn Entertainment have are all set to invite Apex Legends fanatics to compete in the Apex Legends Global Series. This will also be the first Apex Legends global level tournament. Considering the popularity of PUBG and Fortnite, it only made sense for EA and Respawn to announce the championship.

As mentioned in the tweet, there will be 12 global live events, including four Majors in 2020. While some of these events will be hosted by Apex Legends itself, rest will be put together by esports organizations like PGL and GLL. The first three Majors will feature 100 teams with three players in each, whereas the fourth Major and the Apex Legends Global Series Championship will have the top 60 teams in the world.

Apex Legends has described the global event as “a collection of official, highly-competitive events that will bring together contenders at all levels from around the globe on PC.” The first online tournament will take place on January 25, 2020, for which the event registration will start on January 11. Additionally, the first live Major will take place on March 13-15, 2020.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
