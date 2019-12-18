Apex Legends Global Series Begins January 25 With Prizes Worth $3 Million

Gaming giant Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and developer Respawn Entertainment have are all set to invite Apex Legends fanatics to compete in the Apex Legends Global Series. This will also be the first Apex Legends global level tournament. Considering the popularity of PUBG and Fortnite, it only made sense for EA and Respawn to announce the championship.

We're excited to announce the Apex Legends Global Series! 🌎 Twelve global live events 🖥 First online tournament on Jan 25 using new tournament servers 🏆 $3 million up for grabs Get all the details on the Apex Legends Global Series: https://t.co/6gjYDtrTka pic.twitter.com/4BNb5pATGl — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 17, 2019

As mentioned in the tweet, there will be 12 global live events, including four Majors in 2020. While some of these events will be hosted by Apex Legends itself, rest will be put together by esports organizations like PGL and GLL. The first three Majors will feature 100 teams with three players in each, whereas the fourth Major and the Apex Legends Global Series Championship will have the top 60 teams in the world.

Apex Legends has described the global event as “a collection of official, highly-competitive events that will bring together contenders at all levels from around the globe on PC.” The first online tournament will take place on January 25, 2020, for which the event registration will start on January 11. Additionally, the first live Major will take place on March 13-15, 2020.

