1-MIN READ

Apex Legends is Adding Duos Mode Permanently, Season 5 Coming Soon

The update is also set to bring King’s Canyon, the original map that launched with the game.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
Popular battle royale game Apex Legends is getting a new update. According to an official announcement by Respawn, the Duos mode is going to make a comeback and will become a permanent option. This means that players can play in teams of two instead of the usual three. The mode was earlier introduced to the game for a short period in November last year.

The update is also set to bring King’s Canyon, the original map that launched with the game. Ever since World’s Edge was introduced, Kings Canyon has been reintroduced three times for a short while. This time, the map is going to be a permanent addition, which is great news for players.

The addition of Duos Mode and King’s Canyon map will happen on April 7. A new event titled ‘The Old Ways’ is also expected to begin on the same day and go on till April 21. The event will introduce a new Town Takeover called Bloodhound’s Trial which will take place at a new area in the northwest of World’s Edge. Players will get to battle against a hoard of prowlers and claim high-tier loot as your reward. The events will also offer a new prize track with daily challenges, and exclusive skins that can be directly purchased from the in-game store.

Additionally Apex Legends general manager Dusty Welch and game director Chad Grenier had said in an interview “There could potentially be a pleasant surprise for Titanfall fans in Season 5.” According to a report, the prowlers in the new Town Takeover are from Titanfall 2‘s Leviathan. Season 5 is expected to arrive by late May or early June and there is speculation that a new map could be introduced with the new season.

