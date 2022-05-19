Apex Legends Mobile Becomes Most Downloaded iPhone Game In 60 Countries, Days After Launch: Report

Apex Legends, the popular free-to-play battle royale game that was launched for Android and iOS a couple of days back has already gained the top spot in terms of being the most downloaded iOS game in 60 countries, according to a report.

Apex Legends, launched by Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts launched Apex Legends Mobile for Android and iOS smartphones after months of anticipation and testing. The game, which already enjoys massive popularity among PC and console gamers, had finally made it to smartphones. Now, according to a PocketGamers report, Apex Legends Mobile is already the most downloaded game on iPhones in 60 countries including India, Germany, Japan, UK, and the United States. It is also in the top-10 game in 89 countries, accordinig to the report.

ALSO READ: Apex Legends Mobile Launched On Android And iOS: How To Download, Required Specs And More

This comes just a couple of days after the game’s launch on May 17. Apex Legends Mobile was launched for Android and iOS earlier this week and is available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Apex Legends Mobile is the mobile version of the popular battle royale game that has a massive user base on both PCs and consoles. The mobile version has been launched with several new things like a new character or ‘Legend’ named Fade who has his own abilities like Slipstream passive ability that gives speed boost at the end of a slide. The game also has a new map named Overflow in the Arena mode, and new weapons like a heatshield, a marksman rifle, and a thermal imaging optic scope.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

On Android, Apex Legends requires at least 2GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The smartphone should also have a chipset equivalent or newer than Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 or the HiSilicon Kirin 650 or a MediaTek Helio P20. On iOS, the game requires at least iOS 11 or Apple A9 Bionic chip to run smoothly.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.