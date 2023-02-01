Apex Legends Mobile To Shut Down In May, Developer Cites Quality Concerns For Discontinuation

Apex Legends Mobile, which made its debut just last year in March 2022, will unfortunately be shutting down in May. The studio behind the title, Respawn Games, cites their inability to continuously deliver a ‘high-quality’ gaming experience as the reason.

We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile.We’re sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.https://t.co/Yjr4EOJnTq pic.twitter.com/4k3dGzOL12 — Respawn (@Respawn) January 31, 2023

In a blog post, Respawn Games stated, “Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has fallen short of the bar for quality, quantity, and cadence. After months of collaboration with our development partner, we have mutually decided to sunset our mobile game."

Effective immediately, the developers will be turning off all in-app purchases for Apex Legends Mobile and removing the game from online stores. Despite this, players will still have the option to use their existing Syndicate Gold and enjoy the full game, but on May 1, 2023, operations for the game will cease in all regions—making it unplayable.

Additionally, users who have made in-app purchases can continue to access them until the game shuts down on May 1. However, the developer will not be “providing refunds for real money purchases.”

