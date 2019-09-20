Apex Legends Season 3 Releases October 1, with New Contender, Battle Pass and More

As the second season of Apex Legends is coming to an end, the carpets have been rolled out for Apex Legends Season 3. With a new game come a few new changes. After multiple leaks about the latest season of Apex Legends, EA and Respawn Entertainment have finally made it official. The third season of Apex Legends will be launching on October 1, with Crypto as the new legend. In addition, the new season will be coming with more content, map changes and possibly even an all-new PVE mode.

The announcement for the Apex Legends Season 3 came through the official Twitter handle of Apex Legends, which read, “Prepare yourselves for Apex Legends Season 3: Meltdown! Dropping October 1, Meltdown brings a new contender to the arena, Crypto, an all-new Battle Pass, Ranked Series 2 and more. Get the first details and prepare for more reveals before Meltdown begins!” It also added a new Stories From the Outlands video called Forever Family to give some background on the Legend.

Prepare yourselves for Apex Legends Season 3: Meltdown! Dropping October 1, Meltdown brings a new contender to the arena, Crypto, an all-new Battle Pass, Ranked Series 2 and more. Get the first details and prepare for more reveals before Meltdown begins! https://t.co/bZl59HS6d3 pic.twitter.com/k2tjZmIp17 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 19, 2019

Apex’s new Legend comes along with an all-new battle pass with more than 100 in-game items, a new charge rifle weapon and a tweaked ranked mode. However, that's not all. Developer Respawn Entertainment has also added that it will reveal new features in the week-and-a-half lead up to the launch of the Apex Legends Season 3. The first season of Apex Legends was launched in February, with the Apex Legends Season 2 being released on July 2, with some new changes.

