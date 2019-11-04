Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apex Legends to Compete With PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile by 2021

EA chief executive Andrew Wilson confirmed that Apex Legends will expand to more countries in 2020 and 2021, targetting one billion new players in China alone.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 4, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Has Already Banned More Than 16,000 Cheaters, in First Ten Days
Apex Legends (Image for Representation)

Apex Legends, the free-to-play battle royale game that is currently available on PS4, Xbox One and PC, has been confirmed to arrive on mobile. Respawn Entertainment is now all geared up to bring the game to a new platform. EA chief executive Andrew Wilson, in an earnings report, revealed that the mobile version of the game would be available in 2021.

A Dexerto report revealed that Wilson, during EA's Q2 2020 earnings call on October 29, said, "Apex Legends is a major long-term franchise for us, and since launch, we've significantly expanded the team working on the game and it continues to grow." Wilson also said that with the Apex legends community now growing past 70 million players; they are now focused on expanding to mobile new platforms as well as new geographies.

He further confirmed that new countries would be able to play the game as they moved into expansion in 2020 and 2021, including, potentially, one billion new players in China alone. Apex Legends, published by Electronic Arts (EA), was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in February 2019. The game sees 20 three-man squads landing on an island where they have to search for weapons and supplies. The squads try to defeat their opponents till they are the last team standing.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
