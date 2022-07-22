App Permissions List Back On Google Play Store Along With Data Safety Labels: What It Means

Google has decided to bring the app permissions list back to the Play Store, and now it is available along with the data safety labels for the users. Google had earlier removed the permissions list and replaced it with the data safety labels.

Google says both the features will soon be available on the Play Store without giving a concrete timeline. The Data Safety Labels was added to the Play Store in April this year.

Privacy and transparency are core values in the Android community. We heard your feedback that you find the app permissions section in Google Play useful, and we've decided to reinstate it. The app permissions section will be back shortly. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) July 21, 2022

The new update was shared by the Android Developers via this tweet on Thursday. It says that after receiving feedback from users about the permissions list being useful, they have brought it back.

The Data Safety section was introduced to help users understand how each app on their device collects data, shares and even secures it. Data and privacy has become a strong focus for Android over the years, and the latest Android versions advocate for the change in approach.

Permissions are a vital tool for users, allowing them to check if an app is trying to access more features than it requires.

Google is bringing wholesale changes to its policies next year when developers will be stopped from accessing any feature that the app doesn’t need to run. Location, camera, and microphone are some of the features on the phone used by apps for various reasons. But this month onwards, developers are already supposed to comply with the Data Safety norms.

They even need access to media files to save data or gain permission to use the Phone app to access contacts or even make calls on your behalf.

Apple has a different way of working in such matters, its data labels are crystal clear about the permissions taken by an app, and even ensure that a user can block an app from trying to track their usage for ads.

