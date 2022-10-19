Apple 10th Gen iPad With New Design And Touch ID Launched: Price, Features

Apple launched the new 10th gen iPad along with the iPad Pro M2 and the Apple TV 4K on Tuesday. The new iPad is a big deal because it has got a design overhaul and hardware upgrades that have been long overdue. iPad 10th gen gets the A-series chipset, now features Touch ID instead of the home button and the bezel sizes have come down on the screen. iPad 10th gen is coming to a lot of markets including India and now supports Magic Keyboard as well.

Apple 10th gen iPad Price India

Apple 10th gen iPad prices in India start from Rs 44,900 for the 64GB Wi-Fi variant. You have the LTE version selling for Rs 59,900. The 256GB model starts from Rs 59,900 and the cellular version costs Rs 74,900. The new iPad gets Magic Keyboard which will be available for Rs 24,900 and the Apple Pencil compatible with this model is priced at Rs 9,500. Apple will start selling the 10th iPad from October 28 onwards.

Apple 10th Gen iPad Features

So what’s new about the iPad, is pretty much everything. It gets a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that offers a pixel density of 264 PPI. It features a Touch ID on the power button at the top like the iPad Air, and the bezel on the screen has been reduced.

It is powered by A14 Bionic chip and you get it with the iPadOS 16 version out of the box. But since it doesn’t get the M-series chip, the Stage Manager feature will not work on this model. The iPad has a single 12-megapixel camera on the front and back, wherein the former supports landscape mode.

Apple is offering the new iPad in new colours like silver, blue, pink and yellow. The tablet weighs around 480 grams and it has a SIM tray for Nano SIM. Unlike the iPhones, Apple continues to give USB-C charging adapters with the iPads, including the USB-C cable.

One can clearly see that these changes and upgrades have allowed Apple to price the new iPad in a new segment.

