Apple 14 Launch Effect: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini Discontinued In India

Apple iPhone 14 series and the iPhone 14 Pro models have launched this week, and they are coming to the Indian market later this month. But with the new launches, Apple is sacrificing its older iPhones, and this year, we are seeing quite a few models now being discontinued. How can we say that?

The Apple India website doesn’t have the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 12 Mini and even the iPhone 11 listed anymore. The new iPhone 14 series has four models, and the company is making the required changes, removing the older ones, and giving people more and better options.

iPhone 12 Mini going away, but with the iPhone 13 Mini sticking around, Apple is allowing people with different choices to have options.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the two entry-level models in the iPhone 14 lineup, with the iPhone 14 Plus offering a larger display as compared to the vanilla iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes in place of the ‘Mini’ iPhone and will be a larger variant of the iPhone 14, which is now the base level model for Apple in the market this year. Many people saw the end of the Mini coming, when the company decided to cut the production of the iPhone 13 Mini to make more iPhone 13 Pro models earlier this year.

The vanilla Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, same one we saw on the iPhone 13 series last year. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina HDR display.

As for the older models, should you buy these so-called discontinued models? In markets like India, you will get a chance to buy the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini and even the iPhone 11 at special discounted prices thanks to various deals online. You get warranty from these platforms that are officially abided as well. So, if you can grab these older iPhones on a bargain, go for it.

