Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Apple 5G Chip Not to Debut Before 2025: Report

Apple has been hiring engineers for the project to build its own 5G chips that would work as key modems to connect iPhones to mobile networks.

IANS

Updated:May 16, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple 5G Chip Not to Debut Before 2025: Report
Apple 5G Chip Not to Debut Before 2025: Report
Loading...
Apple's plans of introducing its own iPhone 5G chip could take as long as six years, the media reported. In order to reduce its reliance on suppliers, the iPhone-maker has been designing a lot of components which would be required to integrate superfast 5G connectivity into phones by itself, CNET reported on Wednesday. According to a report by The Information, Apple may not have a homegrown 5G modem ready for its iPhones till 2025.

"Citing an anonymous source, The Information said that 'in interviews with prospective hires for the team, Apple has told engineers that they expect to have their own modem ready by 2025'," the CNET report added. Apple has been hiring engineers for the project to build its own 5G chips that would work as key modems to connect iPhones to mobile networks.

Earlier, the company had stopped working with the leading 5G modem provider - Qualcomm - because of a dispute over Qualcomm's licensing fees. However, the legal war between the two companies settled in April at an undisclosed amount. As part of the settlement, Apple agreed to buy Qualcomm's 5G chips as well to use it as part of its 5G-enabled iPhone, which is scheduled for launch in 2020.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram