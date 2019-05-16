English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple 5G Chip Not to Debut Before 2025: Report
Apple has been hiring engineers for the project to build its own 5G chips that would work as key modems to connect iPhones to mobile networks.
Apple 5G Chip Not to Debut Before 2025: Report
Loading...
Apple's plans of introducing its own iPhone 5G chip could take as long as six years, the media reported. In order to reduce its reliance on suppliers, the iPhone-maker has been designing a lot of components which would be required to integrate superfast 5G connectivity into phones by itself, CNET reported on Wednesday. According to a report by The Information, Apple may not have a homegrown 5G modem ready for its iPhones till 2025.
"Citing an anonymous source, The Information said that 'in interviews with prospective hires for the team, Apple has told engineers that they expect to have their own modem ready by 2025'," the CNET report added. Apple has been hiring engineers for the project to build its own 5G chips that would work as key modems to connect iPhones to mobile networks.
Earlier, the company had stopped working with the leading 5G modem provider - Qualcomm - because of a dispute over Qualcomm's licensing fees. However, the legal war between the two companies settled in April at an undisclosed amount. As part of the settlement, Apple agreed to buy Qualcomm's 5G chips as well to use it as part of its 5G-enabled iPhone, which is scheduled for launch in 2020.
"Citing an anonymous source, The Information said that 'in interviews with prospective hires for the team, Apple has told engineers that they expect to have their own modem ready by 2025'," the CNET report added. Apple has been hiring engineers for the project to build its own 5G chips that would work as key modems to connect iPhones to mobile networks.
Earlier, the company had stopped working with the leading 5G modem provider - Qualcomm - because of a dispute over Qualcomm's licensing fees. However, the legal war between the two companies settled in April at an undisclosed amount. As part of the settlement, Apple agreed to buy Qualcomm's 5G chips as well to use it as part of its 5G-enabled iPhone, which is scheduled for launch in 2020.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results