Apple 5G iPhones May See Up to 85 Million Units Shipped: Ming-Chi Kuo
The shipment estimate is additional to the non-5G variants of the iPhone 12 that are expected to launch in September 2020.
Representative image. (Photo: Apple)
Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple will sell between 80 to 85 million iPhones based on the draw of 5G connectivity. Kuo has revealed that Apple is on track to launch sub-GHz as well as sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave 5G iPhone models in the second half of 2020, Apple Insider reported on Monday. As per report, the iPhone 12 mmWave models will be available in five markets, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom.
Additionally, the 5G variant of the iPhone 12 may come with advanced image sensor-shift stabilisation technology to click stable images without distortion when there is excessive motion. Currently, iPhone 11 Pro models feature optical image stabilisation for both photo and video, but only when using the wide-angle or telephoto lenses. But the use of sensor-shift technology will change this, as the stabilisation would apply to the camera sensor itself and not be dependent on any specific lens.
Recently, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee claimed that Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020. He predicts the company may introduce two high-end models (one 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch) with support for mmWave, as well as a triple-lens camera and "world facing" 3D sensing for improved Augmented Reality capabilities.
While, two low-end models (6.1-inch, 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera.
