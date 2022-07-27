Apple A16 Bionic: Here’s What The New Chipset Could Offer For iPhone 14 Pro Series This Year

Apple is going to make a drastic change in its hardware policy this year. According to reports, we might see the new A16 chipset offered exclusively for the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. And now, we have got a new set of details which shows us the expected capability of the new A-series chipset.

The report from Macworld is based on estimations of the new chipset and its process. It claims that the A16 chipset will be manufactured on the 5nm process by TSMC, which should deliver moderate improvements.

The new-gen 5nm chipset should be better than its predecessor, which could translate into a performance increase of 11 per cent.

The new process could also improve the power efficiency by up to 22 per cent, and feature the new RAM technology. Reports have indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come with 6GB RAM and opting for the latest tech will only improve the overall performance.

The total performance bump could be as high as 20 per cent, which for an already powerful A15 chipset is quite impressive. The GPU is also expected to see a 25 to 30 per cent improvement. And with the new hardware, the rumoured 48-megapixel primary camera on the iPhone 14 Pros could see a big upgrade on the imaging front.

Apple already has a strong lead over the flagship chipsets in the market with its A15, and if these estimates are true, then the A16 will push it to another level this year. The new Apple iPhone 14 lineup is expected to include the vanilla model, and a Max variant, along with the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max.

Once again, you will have some features exclusive to the premium variants, keeping the basics for the regular iPhone 14 models, likely to miss out on the Mini variant this year.

