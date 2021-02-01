Apple Achieves Another Milestone – More Than 1 Billion Active iPhones in the World Currently

2020 must have bee a good year for Apple. The company launched more products than ever, posted the best-ever sales in a single quarter (more than $100 billion), and now it has hit a new milestone in terms of the active install base of iPhones. According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, there are now more than 1 billion iPhones that are being used by customers across the world currently. This brings the Cupertino-based giant's iPhones' install base at an all-time high.

Tim Cook shared the development in an interview with Reuters. The Apple CEO said that the new metric is a part of an overall increase of active devices around the world, reaching 1.65 billion as compared to 1.5 billion last year. Cook also said Apple now has an installed base of more than 1 billion iPhones, an increase over the 900 million the company most recently disclosed in 2019. Cook credited the growth in China as a source of the company's success. "We had two of the top three selling smartphones in urban China,” Cook told Reuters in an interview, adding that many of the company’s other products and services also sold well. Cook said that Apple gained iPhone sales in China both from customers switching from rival Android devices as well as existing customers upgrading devices, but said “upgraders in particular set an all-time record in China.”

Apple had announced the sale of its billionth iPhone in 2016 and said that it had hit 900 million active iPhone users in 2019. The company counts a device as active if it has engaged with an Apple service in the past 90 days.

While active install base is a broader metric than quarterly device sales that Apple released recently, this number gives the company a better idea about the prospects of Apple's subscription service offerings that require iPhones and other Apple products.