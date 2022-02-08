Apple Acquires AI Music Startup For Work On Heartbeat-Based Personalised Music

iPhone maker Apple has acquired an AI startup that uses artificial intelligence to generate personalised soundtracks and adaptive music. The company, named AI Music has developed an Infinite Music Engine that is meant to create bespoke audio solutions for marketers, publishers, fitness professionals, and creative agencies. The acquisition was first reported by Bloomberg. The report said that the Cupertino-based giant has completed the acquisition of the company in the recent weeks only, and that prior to the acquisition, AI Music had approximately two dozen employees.

AI Music’s Infinite Music Engine technology is able to generate dynamic soundtracks that change based on the user interactions. For example, music for a workout could change based on the user’s heartbeat, adjusting to the workout intensity, and such uses. AI Music has described this as a feature that could allow advertisers to create audio that will match the context of what the user is doing, or things like mood.

AI Music’s website does not function currently, but the company’s earlier LinkedIn page said that it was on a mission to “redefine how we create, interact with, and experience music." “AI Music allows brands, developers and sonic adventurers access to our intelligent music library. Our goal is to give consumers the power to choose the music they want, seamlessly edited to fit their needs or create dynamic solutions that adapt to fit their audiences," the LinkedIn page, as cited in a MacRumours report said.

This acquisition could potentially help Apple make use of AI Music tech in several ways. Songs that can update based on heart rythm could be useful for Apple Fitness+ or Apple Music’s algorithm, which has often been compared to Spotify or YouTube Music‘s auto-play features could also be given features similar to its rivals with some AI technology in place.

