1-min read

Apple Acquires Global Rights of Two Feature Films: Documentary 'The Elephant Queen' And Animated Cartoon 'Wolfwalkers'

According to a report in Deadline.com on Sunday, Apple's worldwide video division led by Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht acquired "The Elephant Queen" that made its debut at the Toronto Film Festival last weekend.

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
Apple Acquires Global Rights of Two Feature Films: Documentary 'The Elephant Queen' And Animated Cartoon 'Wolfwalkers' (Reuters)
In a push to enter the film and TV market, Apple has acquired global rights to two feature films -- Victoria Stone and Mark Deebles documentary "The Elephant Queen" and an animated film "The Wolfwakers".

The documentary follows an elephant named Athena as she leads her herd away from a drought. "The Wolfwalkers" is two-time Oscar-nominee Tomm Moore's animated film which follows a young apprentice hunter who travels to Ireland with her father to hunt wolves.

There have been reports that Apple is set to produce its own content and start its own streaming service in order to share a pie of the growing video streaming industry dominated by Netflix and Hulu, among others.
