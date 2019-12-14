Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple Acquires UK Startup Spectral Edge to Improve iPhone Photography Prowess

Spectral Edge said that uses a patented image fusion technology get more colour, detail and clarity in photographs.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apple Acquires UK Startup Spectral Edge to Improve iPhone Photography Prowess
Image for Representation

Apple has recently acquired Spectral Edge, a startup based in the United Kingdom, with the possible intention of using Spectral Edge's technologies that improves the quality of images taken on iPhones. The financial details of the acquisition have not yet been disclosed, and as per filings made to UK regulatory bodies, Apple corporate’s lawyer Peter Denwood has been made the director of Spectral Edge Limited. Fellow advisors and board members of the startup, who were part of it before, have been laid off.

Spectral Edge's technology takes photographs using infrared sensors, and blends it with a standard photo. It then combines a patented image fusion technology with deep learning algorithms to get more colour, detail and clarity, in any given photograph. Apple is already working on parts of its image processing algorithm that would help it to improve picture quality. Elements such as Smart HDR and Deep Fusion are the primary examples of this.

This is not the first time that Apple has acquired a startup for a specific aspect. In February, it took over digital marketing startup DataTiger. In May, chief executive Tim Cook said that the company has acquired over 20 companies in the last six months.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram