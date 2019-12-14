Apple Acquires UK Startup Spectral Edge to Improve iPhone Photography Prowess

Apple has recently acquired Spectral Edge, a startup based in the United Kingdom, with the possible intention of using Spectral Edge's technologies that improves the quality of images taken on iPhones. The financial details of the acquisition have not yet been disclosed, and as per filings made to UK regulatory bodies, Apple corporate’s lawyer Peter Denwood has been made the director of Spectral Edge Limited. Fellow advisors and board members of the startup, who were part of it before, have been laid off.

Spectral Edge's technology takes photographs using infrared sensors, and blends it with a standard photo. It then combines a patented image fusion technology with deep learning algorithms to get more colour, detail and clarity, in any given photograph. Apple is already working on parts of its image processing algorithm that would help it to improve picture quality. Elements such as Smart HDR and Deep Fusion are the primary examples of this.

This is not the first time that Apple has acquired a startup for a specific aspect. In February, it took over digital marketing startup DataTiger. In May, chief executive Tim Cook said that the company has acquired over 20 companies in the last six months.

