Apple Adds New Features to Numbers, Keynote and Pages Apps
The updates for these apps are available to download now in the Mac App Store as well as the iOS App Store.
The updates for these apps are available to download now in the Mac App Store as well as the iOS App Store.
Apple has updated its iWork suite for both macOS and iOS users, with Numbers, Keynote and Pages on both platforms gaining a variety of new features. Now, users of these apps can stylize text by adding images, gradients and new outline styles.
Face detection will also help position photos better, and users will be able to place images, shapes and equations in text boxes so they move with text.
The Pages 5.1 update for iPhone and iPad have new bullet styles, custom bullet points and indentation adjustment for lists, the ability to add words to the dictionary, copying and pasting sections between different documents, and new templates for novels.
Keynote for macOS, bringing it up to version 9.1, gains the ability to edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation. Though, for iOS, Keynote version 5.1 gains the master slide editing along with new chart-editing options for styling individual series, column spacing and trend lines.
Numbers for macOS, version 6.1, adds in “greatly improved accuracy” when using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine. There is also improved performance when editing and sorting tables, the option to create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet, and to add rows to filtered tables. The iOS edition, Numbers 5.1, gains all of the macOS version's additions, as well as the chart-editing capabilities outlined in Keynote for iOS.
The updates for these apps are available to download now in the Mac App Store as well as the iOS App Store.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Gulabo-Sitabo' Puppets Were Born In The Same District as Amitabh Bachchan
- 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- AIFF's Denial to Rumours of ISL Getting Top Division Status is Appalling: I-League Champions Chennai City FC
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s