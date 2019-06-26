Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple Adds New Features to Numbers, Keynote and Pages Apps

The updates for these apps are available to download now in the Mac App Store as well as the iOS App Store.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Apple Adds New Features to Numbers, Keynote and Pages Apps
Apple has updated its iWork suite for both macOS and iOS users, with Numbers, Keynote and Pages on both platforms gaining a variety of new features. Now, users of these apps can stylize text by adding images, gradients and new outline styles.

Face detection will also help position photos better, and users will be able to place images, shapes and equations in text boxes so they move with text.

The Pages 5.1 update for iPhone and iPad have new bullet styles, custom bullet points and indentation adjustment for lists, the ability to add words to the dictionary, copying and pasting sections between different documents, and new templates for novels.

Keynote for macOS, bringing it up to version 9.1, gains the ability to edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation. Though, for iOS, Keynote version 5.1 gains the master slide editing along with new chart-editing options for styling individual series, column spacing and trend lines.

Numbers for macOS, version 6.1, adds in “greatly improved accuracy” when using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine. There is also improved performance when editing and sorting tables, the option to create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet, and to add rows to filtered tables. The iOS edition, Numbers 5.1, gains all of the macOS version's additions, as well as the chart-editing capabilities outlined in Keynote for iOS.

The updates for these apps are available to download now in the Mac App Store as well as the iOS App Store.

