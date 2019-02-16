Apple Adds Two-Factor Authentication Requirement For Developer Accounts

In a bid to secure developer accounts from hackers, Apple has added the requirement of a two-factor authentication (2FA) protocol for all app makers that would protect their Apple IDs. "2FA will be required to sign in to your Apple Developer account and certificates, identifiers and profiles starting February 27. This extra layer of security for your Apple ID helps ensure that you're the only person who can access your account," Apple Insider quoted the iPhone-maker as saying in a letter to developers on Wednesday.Apple claims that 2FA dramatically improves the security of Apple IDs and all the personal information users store with Apple. The feature would save trusted devices including iPhones, iPads, or iPod touch or a Mac with iOS 9 and later along with trusted phone numbers which are entitled to receive temporary verification codes to allow users to sign into a new device or browser with their Apple IDs."Once signed in, you won't be asked for a verification code on that device again unless you sign out completely, erase the device, or need to change your password for security reasons. When you sign in on the web, you can choose to trust your browser, so you won't be asked for a verification code the next time you sign in from that computer," the company informed via a blog-post. 2FA is available to iCloud and iTunes users with at least one device that is using the latest versions of iOS or macOS.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.