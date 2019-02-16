English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Adds Two-Factor Authentication Requirement For Developer Accounts
Apple claims that 2FA dramatically improves the security of Apple IDs and all the personal information users store with Apple.
Apple Adds Two-Factor Authentication Requirement For Developer Accounts (photo for representation)
Loading...
In a bid to secure developer accounts from hackers, Apple has added the requirement of a two-factor authentication (2FA) protocol for all app makers that would protect their Apple IDs. "2FA will be required to sign in to your Apple Developer account and certificates, identifiers and profiles starting February 27. This extra layer of security for your Apple ID helps ensure that you're the only person who can access your account," Apple Insider quoted the iPhone-maker as saying in a letter to developers on Wednesday.
Apple claims that 2FA dramatically improves the security of Apple IDs and all the personal information users store with Apple. The feature would save trusted devices including iPhones, iPads, or iPod touch or a Mac with iOS 9 and later along with trusted phone numbers which are entitled to receive temporary verification codes to allow users to sign into a new device or browser with their Apple IDs.
"Once signed in, you won't be asked for a verification code on that device again unless you sign out completely, erase the device, or need to change your password for security reasons. When you sign in on the web, you can choose to trust your browser, so you won't be asked for a verification code the next time you sign in from that computer," the company informed via a blog-post. 2FA is available to iCloud and iTunes users with at least one device that is using the latest versions of iOS or macOS.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Apple claims that 2FA dramatically improves the security of Apple IDs and all the personal information users store with Apple. The feature would save trusted devices including iPhones, iPads, or iPod touch or a Mac with iOS 9 and later along with trusted phone numbers which are entitled to receive temporary verification codes to allow users to sign into a new device or browser with their Apple IDs.
"Once signed in, you won't be asked for a verification code on that device again unless you sign out completely, erase the device, or need to change your password for security reasons. When you sign in on the web, you can choose to trust your browser, so you won't be asked for a verification code the next time you sign in from that computer," the company informed via a blog-post. 2FA is available to iCloud and iTunes users with at least one device that is using the latest versions of iOS or macOS.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Woman Marries Zombie Child Doll in Intimate Ceremony, Says They Want to Have Kids Now
- From Nick Jonas to Her Tattoo, Priyanka Chopra Answers Most Googled Questions About Her
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
- Shortlisted 18 Players for World Cup and Their Workload Will be Monitored in IPL: Prasad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results