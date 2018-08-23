English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple Aims 5000 Employees Eventually For Hyderabad Facility
California-based tech giant in May last year opened it development centre here that will focus on development of Maps for its products, including iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.
Apple Aims 5000 Employees Eventually For Hyderabad Facility (photo for representation)
Apple has hired 3,500 people for their development centre here and is expected to take the number to 5,000 eventually, said a senior Telangana Government official today. "Apple has taken 3,500 people so far for their development centre in Hyderabad. They will totally hire 5000 people eventually.
There is no time frame for that (to achieve 5000 headcounts)," Jayesh Ranjan principal Secretary IT and Industries told PTI. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant in May last year opened it development center here that will focus on the development of Maps for its products, including iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.
The Californian firm had then said the investment in the facility will accelerate Maps development and create up to 4,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Jayesh Ranjan today inaugurated Pactera Technologies' first office in India here. The Hyderabad office of Pactera Technologies reflects its strategic focus on becoming an industry-leading provider of IT services on a global scale, a press release from the company said.
The new office can seat 150 people in Phase 1 and an additional 300 people in Phase 2. The abundant talent that is currently part of Pactera would help contribute much more to the digital and innovation world, which would also help them grow to 3,000 people organization in the next 2-3 years, it added.
