Apple AirPods 2 Reported to Sport Same Look, Better Sound, More Sensors

It's been known for months now that Apple's second-gen AirPods will come with a collection of new health-tracking features and Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility. On Monday, however, not only did MySmartPrice give us what are reportedly some new details about the earbuds but also an update about the evasive AirPower Wireless Charging Pad. Because the AirPods 2 will be able to track the wearer's health, it's a no-brainer that the headphones will be equipped with more sensors. In terms of sound, only the bass is expected to be improved at this point.On the outside, the earbuds will be offered in two colors, black and white, and they may come with a subtle coating to improve ear grip. As for the AirPower, which made its first appearance in 2017 and has since vanished from the Apple site due to technical difficulties, the wireless charging pad may finally hit the market this spring. MySmartPrice's source claims that the charging case will be slightly thicker than when first announced a couple years ago and will only be compatible with the iPhone 8 and more recent.The AirPods 2 are expected to launch in the first half of this year and cost around $200, about $40 more than the first-generation. The AirPower charging pad will likely put owners back around $150 when it comes out this spring.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.