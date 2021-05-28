Apple AirPods 2021 Refresh May Launch Soon, New AirPods Pro Coming in 2022

The Apple AirPods is seemingly set to get a refresh soon, starting with the standard variant of the AirPods. The AirPods 2021 refresh will be seemingly called AirPods 3, which is in line with multiple reports in the recent past, and according to Apple Insider, a launch for the earbuds is slated for the next few weeks itself. The AirPods 2021 (or AirPods 3, whichever way you’d like to call it) was seemingly rumoured for a May 2021 launch, and despite that not having happened, is still expected to be launched soon. This appears to suggest that Apple might introduce the new version of the standard AirPods during its flagship launch event that is typically hosted in September every year.

Furthermore, the new report states that the AirPods Pro, which is still in its first generation, would get an overhaul, but only in 2022. The AirPods Max, Apple’s over the ear high fidelity headphones, will apparently not get an upgrade in terms of performance and features, but may get new colour variants some time next year. This is seemingly keeping in line with Apple’s colourful new design language, which the company kicked off with the 2021 iMac launch.

As for the standard AirPods 2021, the earbuds will likely come with a design upgrade that brings a shorter stalk in line with how the present AirPods Pro look like. It may also come with a new case design too, but no details have yet surfaced regarding the possibility of performance upgrades in the new earbuds. As for the 2022 AirPods Pro (or AirPods Pro 2, if you will), reports suggest that the flagship true wireless earbuds from Apple would come with a new set of motion trackers, which in turn would add a wider range of fitness features to it. Apple has long been rumoured to bring integrated fitness tracking to its earbuds.

As of now, this is about it in terms of new features that Apple may bring to its AirPods lineup. For 2021, it seems that only the standard version of AirPods would get an upgrade, and not the entire list of Apple’s personal audio products.

