Apple AirPods 3 Coming In September? What We Know About Next-Gen AirPods Launch

Apple is this year speculated to lauch the third generation AirPods. While it was earlier reported that the AirPods will be launched in the first half of 2021. Despite some reliable sources hinting at Apple’s AirPods 3 coming in the first half of 2021, the company did not launch the third generation AirPods in the first half. Now, it is being reported that the Apple AirPods 3 will be launched in September this year. A report in DigiTimes qoutes supply chain sources as saying that Apple will bring the AirPods 3 in September this year. This means that the Cupertino-based giant may launch its next generation of TWS earphones alongside the Apple iPhone 13 series. Apple had launched the first generation of AirPods also in September 2016, alongside the Apple iPhone 7.

Now, this is purely speculative, since Apple has launched the last two generations of AirPods - AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro via press releases. It is also worth noting that Apple launched the AirPods Pro back in October 2019. There is no specific release date as to when we’ll see the next generation AirPods. The report, however, said that Apple would want to cash in on the 2021 Holiday season and hence, would launch the AirPods at a time when the company can be ready to ship devices during the holiday season.

We already know that the Apple AirPods 3 will come with an AirPods Pro-like design. This means that the Apple AirPods 3 will boast a more compact design. The third generation AirPods are also said to come with silicone eartips, as against the one-size-fits-all plastic bud that the AirPods 1 and AirPods 2 carry.

