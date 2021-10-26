Apple AirPods 3 Gets Pro Features, Force Sensor: Here’s How To Use All Of Them

Apple hosted the virtual “Unleashed" event on October 18 and unleased the 3rd generation of its wireless earbuds, AirPods 3, alongside the MacBook Pro. AirPods 3 is introduced in a new design and is laden with features that are hard to miss. One of the features that shifted from the AirPods Pro to the base variant of the earbuds is the force sensor.

Force sensor makes an array of applications associated with the AirPods easier, making the user experience extremely smooth. Actions like playing, pausing, skipping, and answering calls are now very easy to perform. Here’s how the force sensor-equipped, next-generation wireless earbuds work:

Control Audio On AirPods 3

To play or pause the audio, press the force sensor on the stem of one earbud once.

To skip forward, press the force sensor twice.

To skip backward, press the force sensor thrice.

To control the volume of the audio, either command Siri or use the slider on the screen to increase or decrease the level.

Answering Calls on AirPods 3

To answer an incoming call, press the force sensor on the stem once.

To decline, cut, or send the call to voicemail, press the sensor twice.

AirPods 3 has shed off its predecessors’ appearance and has come out with an all new look. It boasts of a more compact design, including a shorter stem than before. In addition, it is sweat and water-resistant and is IPX4 rated, which means that it is immune to water splashes from any direction.

It also comes with Adaptive EQ that will adjust the sound according to how the earbuds are fit into the user’s ear. According to the Cupertino-based manufacturer, the AirPods 3 will have a listening life of up to 6 hours, and a 5-minute charge can fetch you as much as an hour-long usage time.

Although the pre-order for the earbuds began on the day of the announcement, i.e., October 18, the AirPods 3 are officially up for sale in both digital and brick and mortar stores from October 26.

