Apple AirPods 3 Launched With Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, And A Familiar Design: Price, Specifications & More

Apple finally launched its third-generation AirPods during the Apple Unleashed event. At an event focused on music and Mac, the company’s headlining launches were, the third-generation Apple AirPods and two new MacBook Pro models. The new Apple AirPods were unveiled with a new design, that is more similar to the AirPods Pro now, and several new features. Apple’s AirPods 3 announcement came in-line with many rumours around Apple’s latest TWS earphones, that had been doing the rounds since the past few months.

The Apple AirPods 3 have been launched at a price of Rs 18,500 in India ($179 in US) and are already available for pre-orders in the country. Apple said that the third-generation AirPods will be available from October 26. Interested buyers can head to Apple’s official online store to pre-book the AirPods 3. The third-generation AirPods now look similar to AirPods Pro with smaller stems and a more compact design. The Apple AirPods 3 also come with some premium features that are seen on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. These include Spatial Audio that uses Dolby Audio tech to offer a 3D sound effect, and Adaptive EQ that adjusts the sound according to the fit in the user’s ear. Apple has also put a proprietary dynamic driver, that is powered by a custom amplifier to enhance detail.

Apple that the new earbuds also feature hand-free Siri control while a skin sensor detects when you’re wearing the earbuds, automatically pausing when one is removed. Apple says the newest AirPods are safe for workouts thanks to IPX4 sweat and water resistance. In terms of battery life, users will get up to six hours of listening time and 30 hours of total usage with the charging case. The new case comes with MagSafe charging support, and a new one-touch setup quickly pairs the buds with Apple products.

The third-generation AirPods were launched at Apple’s Unleashed event last night, where the company also introduced new Macbook Pro laptops that will be powered by new high-end Apple M1 Silicon chips, the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Apple also launched the HomePod Mini smart speaker in three new colours and a new Apple Music subscription during the event.

