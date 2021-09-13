Apple AirPods 3 Launching On September 14: All We Know About Third-Generation AirPods

Apple is said to launch its next generation of TWS earphones on September 14 during the company’s “California Streaming" event. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also recently said that the Cupertino-based giant will launch the third generation AirPods during the September 14 event. According to the analyst’s investor note, sourced by MacRumours, there are two possible scenarios for how Apple treats the AirPods lineup following the launch of the new model. In the first scenario, Kuo says Apple may keep the price of the third-generation higher than the current Gen 2 AirPods, in order to keep the existing model in the lineup. Secondly, Apple may reduce the price of AirPods 2 and replace it with the AirPods 3 in the next lineup. Amid all this speculation, let us take a look at what all we know about the Apple AirPods 3, based on the rumours that have surfaced since the past few months.

The third-generation AirPods are expected to come with a similar design language similar to the AirPods Pro. However, the speculation is still ripe about the fact that if the upcoming AirPods 3 will have silicone tip or not. Some renders have shown the third-generation AirPods to come with silicone ear-tips, while some live images that surfaced earlier this year showed the third-generation AirPods without the silicone ear-tips.

The AirPods 3, while looking similar to the AirPods Pro, will lack many of its “Pro" features like Active Noise Cancellation. Apple is rumoured to be working on a new wireless chip that may be included within the AirPods 3. There could also be some improvements in the battery life, and the new chip could bring extended range to the third-generation AirPods. The TWS earphones are also said to feature a more compact integrated system-in-chip (SiP) that is similar to the one used on AirPods Pro. The sound quality is also said to be similar to the AirPods Pro.

In terms of battery, the AirPods Pro are said to come with a 20 percent larger battery case as compared to the second-generation AirPods, and will feature wireless charging. There will be similar-sized individual batteries inside each AirPod.

In other features, the third-generation AirPods Pro are said to use the same pressure-relieving system that’s used in the ‌AirPods Pro‌. This is meant to equalize pressure within the ear to mitigate discomfort from using the AirPods for a longer period of time.

The third-generation AirPods are expected to be launched on September 14 during Apple’s “California Streaming" event where the company will also launch the iPhone 13 series and the Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple event will be streamed live on Apple’s website, YouTube page, and its social media handles.

