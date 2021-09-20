Apple AirPods 3, New MacBook Pro Models Still Expected In 2021; AirPods Pro 2 in 2022?

So Apple’s third generation AirPods have been the talk of the town since forever now, but the Cupertino-based giant just doesn’t seem keen to launch AirPods 3. The next-generation AirPods have been rumoured to release on multiple occasions, but haven’t still made an official appearance. So what is happening with AirPods 3? Do they even exist or is this just something that remains in rumours before dying down? According to reports, there’s still hope. Apple is still reported to be planning to launch the third generation AirPods during this year only, as well as the new MacBook Pro laptops with new a Apple Silicon chip. Recently, Apple was highly anticipated to launch the third generation AirPods alongside the iPhone 13 series and Apple Watch Series 7, but Apple did not unveil the new AirPods.

In his latest “Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Sunday said that there are still some products set to be unveiled in 2021. He said that the new MacBook pro models and AirPods are the most anticipated remaining launches for this year. Gurman also speculated that in 2022, Apple is keen on introducing, though it could be months before they are unveiled. These include a new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon chip, an updated MacBook Air, a new iPad Pro, and there are also claims of new AirPods Pro on the cards for the next year. The second-generation AirPods Pro may come with even smaller stems, or Apple may even remove the stems.

Gurman also says that 2022 could see Apple previewing its much-rumoured “Mixed reality headset" that is said to enable both AR and VR.

