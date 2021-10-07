Apple AirPods Available for Free With iPhone 12 Series: Price, Availability

Apple is offering first-gen AirPods for free with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini via its India-specific website. The sale offer is a part of its Diwali celebration that is now live in the country. Starting with the iPhone 12 mini, the base 64GB model is available at Rs 59,900, and the 128GB option costs Rs 64,900. The 256GB model is selling at Rs 74,900. The phone comes in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red and White colour options. On the other hand, the regular iPhone 12 (64GB) carries a price tag of Rs 65,900, and the 128GB option is available at Rs 70,900. The 256GB storage variant is retailing at Rs 80,900. The phone comes with the same colour options. The Apple website is also offering a no-EMI payment option and trade-in deal.

As mentioned, customers can get the first-gen AirPods for free if they purchase either of the two smartphones. However, the second-gen AirPods that come with wireless charging support will be available at Rs 4,000 against a price tag of Rs 18,900. The AirPods Pro that support ANC and offer better sound quality are available at Rs 10,000 against MRP Rs 24,900. Apple says based on availability, products may ship separately. Additionally, the offer will last till the supplies are in place. The company has clarified this offer cannot be combined with education pricing.

Both Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come with similar specifications, but the biggest difference is the screen size. The regular model features a 6.1-inch screen, while the mini option sports a 5.4-inch display. The two carry an OLED panel that the company refers to as Super Retina XDR Display. Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and support 5G connectivity. Due to the difference in the body size, the battery onboard also varies. However, both devices support MagSafe wireless charging. Additionally, there’s no charging brick inside the box, but users can use old USB ports with USB-A or USB-C ports. However, the two smartphones still retain a lightning port for charging.

