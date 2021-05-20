Apple AirPods Max and Pro Buds May Still Get High-Res Lossless Audio Support, Tipster Claims

Apple’s existing audio portfolio that includes AirPods, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max were recently in the news for not able to support the company’s upcoming audio codec ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) for high-resolution audio. Despite Apple confirming these details to Billboard and T3, notable tipster Jon Prosser claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant will release the ‘lossless’ audio support for the Apple TWS earbuds and over-ear headphones with a simple over-the-air (OTA) update. In a new video on YouTube, Prosser claims that Apple is planning to make its AirPods compatible with AirPlay that allows users to cast audio or video from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible device wirelessly - using Wi-Fi. He adds that AirPods will retain a connection with Apple Music via Bluetooth; however, the audio devices will create a sort of “personal Wi-Fi connection" that would allow audio streaming between devices through AirPlay. It is still unclear how this will exactly work since Apple audio devices lack Wi-Fi support. We might find more details at the upcoming WWDC 2021 in June, and till then, readers must take this information with a pinch of salt.

Apple had said the lossless audio streaming would roll out next month, but the alleged OTA update for Apple AirPods, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max remains unclear. The ALAC is essentially similar to the Sony LDAC or Qualcomm aptX HD audio codecs that also offer high bandwidth audio bitrate. The Apple Music lossless audio streaming will be offered at up to 16-bit/44.1kHz, 24-bit/48kHz and 24-bit/192kHz standards. The company has further announced the addition of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support to the Music app that enables a surrounding 3D effect to audio tracks. Apple’s existing audio devices as well as several Beats products will still receive support for Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio.

