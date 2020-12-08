Apple AirPods Max Are Gorgeous Headphones And You’d Probably Take A Second Glance At The Price Tag

Apple has announced the newest addition to the AirPods wireless audio products line-up, and it is the AirPods Max wireless headphones. These become the first headphones in the AirPods umbrella, joining the latest generation AirPods wireless earbuds and the AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. The AirPods Max are priced at Rs 59,900 and can be preordered now on the Apple India online store with deliveries starting December 15. The AirPods Max can be had in five color options—space grey, silver, green, sky blue and pink, all in dual tone finish.

The Apple AirPods Max offer high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode and spatial audio. “The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience,” says Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. The AirPods Max do take some inspiration from the Apple Watch and have an integrated digital crown-esque control for finer volume changes as well as the ability to play and pause music, skip tracks and handle phone calls.

In each ear are 40mm audio drivers which have been designed by Apple. The company insists that the “unique dual neodymium ring magnet motor allows the AirPods Max to maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume.” These headphones also utilize the prowess of the H1 chip which has 10 audio cores and can do as many as 9 billion computational calculations per second as it manages the adaptive EQ, noise cancellation, transparency mode and spatial audio options.

Spatial audio was introduced on the AirPods Pro earlier this year with iOS 14 update for iPhones, allowing users to experience 5.1 channel,7.1 channel and Dolby Audio—it also tracks the user’s head movement to remap the delivery of the audio channels so that the experience remains constant. The AirPods Max will also be compatible with Audio Sharing between two sets of AirPods paired with an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV 4K. Users will also experience seamless switching between the iPhone, iPad and Mac computing devices for music playback and calls. Apple says the AirPods Max have a battery life of 20 hours with noise cancellation and spatial audio options enabled all through. A soft-finish slim case will be part of the standard accessories.