Apple AirPods Max Condensation Issue Forming Water Droplets on Under Removable Earcups, Near Drivers

Apple AirPods Max over the ear headphones were the company's last product launch in 2020. As the headphones have started shipping to customers, there are a lot of user reviews coming up, some good and some not so much. One such report from several users online seems to be quite concerning as the AirPods Max seem to form condensation under the removable earcups after extended use, which creates water droplets that could easily go into the drivers.

According to a recent report from a user named Donald Filimon on Twitter, the AirPods Max headphones form condensation under the earcups and the water that is formed gets inside the drivers causing ear detection problems. The user said that he has used the headphones sitting indoors on a desk. The images shared by Filimon show considerable amount of water forming up on his space grey AirPods Max headphones under the removable earcups. Filimon's Twitter thread has replies from people who also faced the same problem with their headphones.

So, uhh... my AirPods Max form condensation after extended use. They’ve never been used in any humid environment. The water gets inside the drivers and has caused ear detection problems. I’ve been wearing them inside sitting at a desk mainly, nothing crazy. Super concerning issue pic.twitter.com/0pWicvxLv9 — Donald Filimon (@donaldfilimon) December 27, 2020

Have same issue. After wearing them for an hour an a half watching a movie, in a 20 degrees Celsius living room. Space Grey also. Probably other headphones have same issue but you just can’t see it. Wondering what to do. Keep them or better return them. — Manel Soler (@_manelsoler) December 31, 2020

Had exactly the same issue, with a light walk (40mn) and then again while watching a movie (1h30). Decided to return them after seeing that the water was also getting inside the driver and that the ring was getting red (or maybe I was overthinking it). Anyway too worrisome for me — Calvin (@klemanet) December 29, 2020

One user said that he faced the same issue after wearing the AirPods Max for about an hour while watching a movie in a 20 degrees Celsius living room. Incidentally, these were also space grey AirPods Max headphones. One user also faced the same issue. Here, however the user said that while once it happened while watching a movie, the other time it happened while talking a light walk. This user event went on to return their AirPods Max headphones.