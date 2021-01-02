Apple AirPods Max Noise Cancellation Working on Just One Earcup? Here's How to Fix

Apple's AirPods Max over the ear headphones come with Active Noise Cancellation (quite obviously, given the outrageous price), and a transparency mode that allows ambient noise to pass through. Users of the over the ear headphones can switch between the transparency mode and active noise cancellation by pressing a button on the right ear cup. However, according to online reports, some users reported an issue with the headphones that occurs when switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes. Sometimes, when switching to noise cancellation from transparency mode, only one of the ear cups will switch, laving one cup in ANC and one in transparency mode.

However, according to folks at MacRumours, who also faced the problem on an employee's AirPods Max, the problem seems to be intermittent and can be fixed by simply rebooting the AirPods Max. Before rebooting the AirPods Max, however, users need to make sure that they have some battery by plugging the over the ear headphones into a charging point via the USB type-C to lightning cable. After that, users need to press and hold the Noise Cancellation button and the Digital Crown until the LED status light at the bottom of the right earcup flashes amber. This will reboot your AirPods Max headphones, and hopefully fix the issue for the time being. If the problem persists, users are recommended to follow the same steps again.

Cupertino-based giant Apple should be able to fix the bug in a future software update, hopefully. However, if the problem is more persistent, users can try and entirely reset their AirPods Max headphones by using the same steps above but this time, holding the Noise Cancellation button for 15 seconds. Once the status light flashes amber and then changes to white, it means that the headphones have been reset and users can connect them to the device again.