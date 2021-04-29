Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd Generation) Getting Firmware Version 3E751; Changes Unknown

Apple’s truly wireless earphones - the AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd Generation) are reportedly getting their first firmware update since September 2020. According to a recent report in MacRumours, the firmware update will be rolled out automatically on the two AirPods variants, and there is no way to manually update the software, as with most Apple audio firmware updates. It is not clear as to what new features or changes the firmware update will bring, but its likely that the AirPods will get some improvements and fixes relating to the overall usage experience for both AirPods variants. The report from MacRumours says that the update comes with firmware version 3E751, but it doesn’t provide any information on what changes are coming to the AirPods range through the update.

Users can check the current firmware on the AirPods Pro and the second generation AirPods through the Bluetooth settings on their iPhone or iPad. The update seems to be rolling out in a phased manner and since there is no way to manually download the update, users will have to wait for their AirPods to get the new update over-the-air. The previous update for the AirPods Pro and the second generation AirPods came with version 3A283, which brought features like Spatial Audio and quick switch to the two Apple TWS earbuds.

Apple this year is said to launch the third-generation of its popular TWS earphones. The third-generation AirPods are said to come with a similar design to the AirPods Pro and are reported to be launched alongside the iPhone 13 series later this year. Apple’s most recent audio product were the AirPods Max over the year headphones that were launched late last year.

