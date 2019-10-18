Apple AirPods Pro with Noise Cancellation, Metal Build May Launch by End-October

A new report originating in China has suggested that Apple is all set to launch the Apple AirPods Pro — amped up, high performance version of the standard AirPods, at a smaller hardware event later this month, in USA. Given that we are already into the second half of 2019, it seems unlikely that Apple will be hosting a full fledged event to launch a pair of earbuds. However, supply chain source reports have often been found to be credible, in which case many users and fans of the AirPods will have an additional holiday cheer (and expense) added to their October reveries.

The Apple AirPods Pro has been in reports of late, with reports across the internet stating the presence of a new AirPods glyph within iOS 13 source code, as well as disabled code that will seemingly show users how to operate the noise cancellation feature on the upcoming AirPods Pro, and will go live only when the earbuds are launched. Furthermore, a leaked image of a different-looking AirPods shell added to the possibility of the 'Pro' variants launching soon.

According to rumours, the Apple AirPods Pro will feature an all-metal build to house the heavier noise cancellation circuitry, and might also come with a slightly redesigned charging case to suit the new build and style. As seen so far, the potential AirPods are smaller in size as well, looking more like in-ear buds, than the EarPods-like design, which has often attracted its fair share of criticism.

What hasn't attracted criticism, however, is the seamless usage interface of the AirPods Pro, and the ergonomics associated with it. The AirPods Pro may take this up by a notch, by providing active noise cancellation. While some previous patents had hinted at the AirPods also becoming fitness devices, it is unlikely that the AirPods Pro would come with such features as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.