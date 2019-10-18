Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple AirPods Pro with Noise Cancellation, Metal Build May Launch by End-October

It will be interesting to see what features do the Apple AirPods Pro bring to the table, in order to raise its claim as more than just earphones.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple AirPods Pro with Noise Cancellation, Metal Build May Launch by End-October
It will be interesting to see what features do the Apple AirPods Pro bring to the table, in order to raise its claim as more than just earphones.

A new report originating in China has suggested that Apple is all set to launch the Apple AirPods Pro — amped up, high performance version of the standard AirPods, at a smaller hardware event later this month, in USA. Given that we are already into the second half of 2019, it seems unlikely that Apple will be hosting a full fledged event to launch a pair of earbuds. However, supply chain source reports have often been found to be credible, in which case many users and fans of the AirPods will have an additional holiday cheer (and expense) added to their October reveries.

The Apple AirPods Pro has been in reports of late, with reports across the internet stating the presence of a new AirPods glyph within iOS 13 source code, as well as disabled code that will seemingly show users how to operate the noise cancellation feature on the upcoming AirPods Pro, and will go live only when the earbuds are launched. Furthermore, a leaked image of a different-looking AirPods shell added to the possibility of the 'Pro' variants launching soon.

According to rumours, the Apple AirPods Pro will feature an all-metal build to house the heavier noise cancellation circuitry, and might also come with a slightly redesigned charging case to suit the new build and style. As seen so far, the potential AirPods are smaller in size as well, looking more like in-ear buds, than the EarPods-like design, which has often attracted its fair share of criticism.

What hasn't attracted criticism, however, is the seamless usage interface of the AirPods Pro, and the ergonomics associated with it. The AirPods Pro may take this up by a notch, by providing active noise cancellation. While some previous patents had hinted at the AirPods also becoming fitness devices, it is unlikely that the AirPods Pro would come with such features as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram