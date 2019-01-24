English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Apple AirPower Release Allegedly Slated For 2019: Here Are The Details

Not only has the AirPower purportedly entered production, but also the suppliers who spoke with DigiTimes said that it will become "available later in 2019."

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 24, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple AirPower Release Allegedly Slated For 2019: Here Are The Details
Apple AirPower Release Allegedly Slated For 2019: Here Are The Details
Loading...
While Apple's wireless charging pad was originally unveiled two years ago with a launch date scheduled for 2018 that never materialized, DigiTimes recently spoke with related suppliers who indicated that AirPower has entered the production phase.

Not only has the AirPower purportedly entered production, but also the suppliers who spoke with DigiTimes said that it will become "available later in 2019." However, considering that the same site suggested last year that the charging pad would be arriving in March 2018, this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt.

Despite this, other reports have been published throughout the month suggesting the same thing: ChargerLAB also cited Apple supply chain sources claiming that the AirPower production has begun, and a couple weeks earlier, Steve Troughton-Smith said that he continues to hear rumors stating that "they finally fixed it," referring to the technical difficulties (primarily over-heating issues) that allegedly spurred this extensive release delay.

While all word in relation to the device is still completely absent on the Apple website, it hasn't been omitted from even the most recent iPhone user guides. Whether or not the pad does come out this year, the continuous rumors suggest that Apple has not completely nixed the project, so it seems likely to make an appearance sometime over the next couple years.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram