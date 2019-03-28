English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple AirPower Release Reportedly Imminent
Consumers who are receiving their AirPods II this week have been reporting that the back of the box features an image of Apple's highly-anticipated wireless charging pad.
Last week when the Wall Street Journal reported on the launch of the AirPods II, they also confirmed that the remarkably evasive AirPower is finally going into production. Apple indirectly confirmed that the wireless charging pad's arrival is, indeed, coming up sooner rather than later: MacRumors readers shared pictures of their Wireless Charging Case package and, lo and behold, a silhouette of the AirPower is printed right on the back of the box.
With this official image being sent out to customers, it's highly probable that the launch of the charging mat that users have been waiting for since 2017 is imminent. Based on the sketch on the Wireless Charging Case box, the AirPower sustains the pill-shaped design that we saw two years ago. The AirPods case will be able to charge atop the mat which is externally powered via a lightning or USB-C cable.
Also just last week, MacRumors discovered an image based on the source code from Apple's Australia website of the AirPower charging both a set of AirPods and an iPhone XS. According to notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirPower will likely launch during the first half of this year. Other sources suggest that the pad will launch as soon as late March. While it's easy to assume that the AirPower will never actually reach the consumer market after all these delays, the image on the Wireless Charging Case packaging makes the release look promising.
Anyone receive the new AirPods yet?— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) March 25, 2019
