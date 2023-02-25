Apple AirTag Misused Again For Stalking, US Man Arrested For Stalking Ex-Wife: Report

As great as Apple AirTag is, lately, a lot of reports have come in that suggest people have time and again used the coin-sized trackers for malicious purposes—including stalking, and this time, the latest incident involving the misuse of Apple’s AirTag is again by a stalker. Police in Memphis, USA have arrested a man for tracking his ex-wife’s vehicle using Apple AirTag.

According to a report by AppleInsider, the circumstances of this case are particularly disturbing, as the accused allegedly placed roses on his ex-wife’s car after using an AirTag to locate it.

Later, his ex-wife discovered the tracking device and Atkins has admitted to placing it—stating that he only intended to monitor the whereabouts of their children.

Apple has issued an official statement regarding the matter of stalking, and a company representative affirmed, “AirTag was created to aid individuals in finding their personal possessions and not to monitor individuals or their property. We strongly denounce any malevolent application of our products."

Apple further added, “unwanted tracking has long been a societal problem, and we took this concern seriously in the design of AirTag.” And, “it’s why the Find My network is built with privacy in mind, uses end-to-end encryption, and why we innovated with the first-ever proactive system to alert you of unwanted tracking.”

“We hope this starts an industry trend for others to also provide these sorts of proactive warnings in their products," Apple spokesperson concluded.

