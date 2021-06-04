Apple AirTags Get First Software Update That Brings A Notable Privacy Feature To Item Tracker

Apple is rolling out its first software update for Apple AirTags that brings a notable privacy feature to the Apple item trackers. Apple does not let users manually update its AirTags. Instead, the company says that the firmware updates will install automatically when the AirTag is in range of your iPhone. This method is similar to how Apple rolls out AirPods firmware updates. The new version of Apple’s AirTag software comes with build number 1A276d and firmware version 1.0.276. This is up from the previous firmware version of 1.0.225, which is the version that AirTags shipped with.

Now, finding the AirTag firmware version on your iPhone is a little tricky. On your iPhone, open the “Find My" application > choose the Iten tab in the bottom navigation bar > choose your AirTag from the list of items and tap on the name of your AirTag. This should reveal the serial number and firmware version of your AirTag. If the AirTag does not show that it is running the latest firmware, there is no way to force an update.

According to reports, Apple is adjusting the period of time it takes for AirTags to play a sound alert after being separated from the owner. With this firmware update, an AirTag will now be able to play a sound after it has been separated from the owner at a random time within an interval of eight hours and 24 hours. Apple has also confirmed that it is working on an Android app that will detect AirTags and other Find My-enabled accessories.

