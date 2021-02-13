Apple AirTags Might Come Earlier Than Expected; Launch Hinted Next Month Alongside New iPad Pro

Apple is reported to launch its much-awaited Bluetooth-based item trackers AirTags this year. It is now being reported that the Cupertino-based giant will launch AirTags as early as next month. According to the recent report, Apple is said to launch AirTags alongside this year's iPad Pro models. The report comes after known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that the AirTags item trackers are on track for an early 2021 launch. Reports about Apple's AirTags item trackers have been coming in since the past couple of years, and it is believed that the item trackers will be managed through Apple's Find My app.

ALSO READ: Mini-LED iPad Pro, New MacBook Pro Models, AirTags & More: What Apple Has in Store for 2021

The recent update comes from known tipster Jon Prosser, who, in a tweet said, "AirTags are still on for March.. Haven't heard of any further delays this time." In a follow up tweet, he further hinted at the new iPad Pro also scheduled for a March 2021 launch. Apple's AirTags will compete directly with item trackers from American company Tile and Samsung's recently-launched Galaxy SmartTag, that was launched alongside Samsung Galaxy S21 series last month.

AirTags are still on for March. Haven’t heard of any further delays this time. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 12, 2021

As far iPad Pro is concerned, it is rumoured to be the first Apple device with a mini-LED display. A report in December last year had said that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display will launch in the first quarter of 2021. Apple had last year launched the iPad Pro series in June. If Prosser's prediction stands true, the iPad Pro launch is being preponed by almost a quarter.